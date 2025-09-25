Guwahati: Security forces were seen patrolling the streets near Shyamkanu Mahanta’s residence in Geetanagar on Thursday.

Mahanta is under the scanner after the death of singer Zubeen Garg during a yacht trip in Singapore.

Authorities have upped the ante on efforts to locate the organiser of the Northeast India Festival.

The Assam government has already banned Mahanta and his associated organisations from hosting any events in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had stated that the government will hold back financial grants, advertisements, and sponsorships from any events linked to him, directly or indirectly.

CM Sarma announced the sweeping ban on Tuesday via X (formerly Twitter), stating: “The State Government has decided to prohibit Shri Shyamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the State of Assam. Further, the State Government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated, either directly or indirectly.”

By involving the central government, the state aims to block financial backing at all levels.

Political observers see this as a decisive step to cut Mahanta’s influence from Assam’s cultural platforms.

The decision is expected to significantly impact organisations and events previously connected to him.

Public anger has surged in the wake of the tragedy, with many demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s final hours.

People have also raised questions about who organised the Singapore trip and the safety protocols they followed.

Several civil society groups have alleged indirect links between Mahanta’s activities and controversies tied to Zubeen’s demise.