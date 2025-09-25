Guwahati: Tezpur University has become the epicenter of a massive student protest following what is being widely condemned as the administration’s blatant insensitivity during the state mourning for beloved Assamese music icon, Zubeen Garg.

The controversy erupted after the university proceeded with its scheduled TUSC elections on Saturday, September 21, in the midst of a three-day period of grief declared by the Assam government.

For many, Zubeen Garg was more than just a musician; he was a cultural figure and a voice of the Assamese identity.

The university’s decision to continue with regular activities and hold elections was seen by students and the wider community as a profound act of disrespect.

Tensions escalated when students, demanding an apology, were allegedly met with a dismissive response from Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, who is reported to have said, “Don’t make it funny.” This comment, widely circulated and condemned, further fueled the outrage on campus.

Students took to the streets in a peaceful but determined protest, staging a prolonged demonstration that lasted through the night.

They waited until the early hours of the morning for the Vice Chancellor to address their concerns, but he reportedly refused to apologize and abandoned the meeting midway. In a press release, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) described the Vice Chancellor’s behavior as “undemocratic,” noting that he “threatened to suspend the protesting students.”

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) echoed these sentiments, releasing a statement that extended its “struggling greetings and solidarity to the protesting students.”

The SFI called the protest a “bold move against the administration that ignores student rights, cultural values, and the values of campus democracy.”

They argued that the administration’s actions were an attempt to “silence the questioning mindset of students” and demanded Prof. Singh’s resignation if he continued his “escapist attitude.”

Adding to the controversy, the DYFI’s statement highlighted that Prof. Singh was appointed as Vice Chancellor despite having no “knowledge of the academic and social life of Assam” and a past riddled with accusations of corruption from his time at Patna University.

The DYFI and SFI both criticized the alleged political nature of his appointment, with the DYFI claiming he was chosen “because of his connections with the RSS.” The SFI also pointed to the lack of a “genuine democratic forum” for students, with both organizations demanding the recognition of an independent student union.

In a move widely interpreted as an attempt to quell the dissent, the university administration announced a sudden change to the academic calendar, preponing the Autumn Recess from September 29 to September 24.

This decision, made on the day of Zubeen Garg’s final rites, has been met with further anger and suspicion. A former student condemned the move, stating, “This is the same Tezpur University that has consistently denied holidays for regional occasions and festivals, but now, to cover up its insensitivity and irregularities, it has rushed to shut down classes.”

The protests, which are rooted in both cultural sentiment and a deeper frustration with the administration, continue to grow.

Students have submitted a memorandum with specific demands, including a public apology from the Vice Chancellor, official recognition of an independent student union, and a commitment to transparency and accountability. Both the DYFI and SFI have pledged their full support, with the SFI warning that any action taken against protesting students “will face widespread condemnation and intense agitation across the state.”

The struggle, as described by the SFI, is not just about a single event but is “a struggle to preserve the democratic character of higher education in Assam.”