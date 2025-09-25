Guwahati: Raijor Dal Chief & Sivasagar Legislator Akhil Gogoi is likely to meet the Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday here in connection with the ” suspicious death” of legendary young singer Zubeen Garg.

“A letter has been sent to the governor. If permitted; a meeting with him will be held demanding investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI ) and immediate arrest of Shyamkanu Mahanta the organiser of Northeast India Festival and Siddharth Sharma the manager of Zubeen Garg into the death of the legendary singer Zubeen Garg.” Akhil Gogoi said on Wednesday afternoon.

If our demand is not accepted which is the demand of each and every Assamese then we will launch movement further.

” Puja na saaun aaru aibar…..We will not see Durga Puja this time ,will launch massive protest .” Akhil Gogoi,one of the boldest leader of India,said further while talking to journalists.

Zubeen Garg who was a living legend of India as much popular as Michael Jackson, unfortunately died at the age of 52 due to alleged negligency of a section of authorities in Singapore and Assam .

He was only 52 at the time of death.

Zubeen Garg had gone to perform in Northeast India Festival organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta who is reportedly said to be the brother of Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta the former Director General of Assam Police.

Big Questions rise to Zubeen Garg’s manager also that in spite of certain health issues with the singer for which entering in water-bodies like sea must be avoided, Sharma allegedly show carelessness.

The people of Assam and his fan across the globe want a free and fair probe to know what actually had happened with the young singer who never returned alive back to his native place Assam to which he used to love like mother .