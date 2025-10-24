Guwahati: A two-member team from the Assam Police has returned to Guwahati after completing an extensive investigation into the mysterious death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

The team, consisting of CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel, had traveled to Singapore on Monday to examine the circumstances of Garg’s death.

They belong to a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the high-profile case.

The officials confirmed that the team visited all critical locations linked to the incident, including the spot where Zubeen Garg reportedly drowned.

They also held discussions with individuals who were present at the scene or involved in the aftermath.

“The team has returned to Guwahati after thoroughly investigating the relevant sites and meeting with key people,” a senior official noted.

DGP Gupta is expected to address the media on Friday to provide a detailed update on the findings from their investigation in Singapore.

In addition to their local inquiries, the Assam Police team collaborated with Singaporean law enforcement, sharing information and investigative details.

The Indian government had invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to facilitate official cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) previously stated in a release on October 17 that their preliminary investigations had found no evidence of foul play in Garg’s death.

However, they stated that it could take up to three months for them to submit the final report to the State Coroner.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most beloved musicians, tragically died on September 19 while swimming off the coast of Singapore.

He had been in the city-state for the 4th North East India Festival.

His untimely death has since sparked widespread grief and controversy in Assam, leading to multiple FIRs and calls for justice from the public.

So far, the SIT has questioned 10 Assamese expatriates in Singapore who were among the 11 people aboard a yacht chartered by the Assam Association Singapore, where they last saw Garg.

The other person aboard the yacht is a Singaporean national.

Authorities have arrested several people connected to the case, including North East India Festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, and two of his band members, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta.

Furthermore, authorities have taken Garg’s cousin, Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, along with his two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, into custody.

During the investigation, authorities uncovered financial transactions exceeding Rs 1.1 crore in the accounts of the singer’s PSOs, which led to their arrest.

All seven individuals are currently in judicial custody, facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence.

As the SIT continues its probe, the people of Assam remain hopeful that the findings from the Singapore investigation will shed light on the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s tragic death.