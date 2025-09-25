Guwahati: Shyamkanu Mahanta is likely to be arrested shortly, with sources confirming that he is currently at an airport lounge and has contacted the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), reportedly expressing his willingness to surrender.

The CID has expanded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

Officials indicated that several members of the Singapore Assam Association may also face arrest in the coming days as part of the widening probe into alleged financial and procedural irregularities.

Musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who was part of the group that accompanied Garg on the controversial yacht trip in Singapore, has been detained for questioning.

While authorities have not disclosed the specific nature of the allegations, they confirmed that Goswami’s statements are being recorded as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Investigators continue to examine the sequence of events leading to Garg’s sudden death.