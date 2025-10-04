Guwahati : SIT officer Moramee Das, APS, Additional SP, CID, on Saturday confirmed that the statements of Garg’s wife Garima and sister Palmee were officially recorded.

“I recorded statements of Garima (Zubeen Garg’s wife) and Palmee (Zubeen Garg’s sister) today. I can’t comment further at this moment because the investigation is still ongoing,” she told ANI, maintaining strict confidentiality on the sensitive case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mysterious death of Assam’s iconic singer Zubeen Garg has begun recording key statements, marking a crucial phase in the high-profile case that has rocked the state’s cultural and political landscape.

Das is among the nine-member reconstituted SIT appointed on September 24, 2025, to intensify investigations into the singer’s sudden and mysterious demise. The reconstitution of the team came amid mounting public outcry and growing political tremors across Assam, with opposition parties demanding transparency and accountability.

The case, registered at CID Police Station, Guwahati, under Case No. 18/2025, initially invoked sections 61(2), 105, and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, before investigators later added Section 103, pointing to the seriousness of the charges being examined.

Zubeen Garg, a household name across the Northeast and widely regarded as the region’s “Voice of the Masses,” passed away under circumstances that remain shrouded in mystery. His untimely death not only sent shockwaves across India’s cultural fraternity but also ignited widespread demands for justice, with protests, vigils, and political upheavals gripping Assam since the incident.

With the SIT now drawing statements from Garg’s closest family members, the investigation is expected to take sharper turns in the coming days. However, officials have remained tight-lipped, citing the ongoing nature of the probe.

The state awaits answers as the investigation moves forward whether the truth behind Zubeen Garg’s sudden death will finally emerge, or whether the mystery will continue to deepen further remains a question echoing across Assam.