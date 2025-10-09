Guwahati: Deceased singer Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, said that she continues to repose faith in the probe and is patiently waiting for justice in connection with her husband’s death.

Garima said, “I am still keeping the faith. Five to six people have been arrested in this case, but they haven’t spoken the truth yet. I am waiting very patiently. People are cooperating with the investigation team and the judicial system. I hope the truth comes out soon.”

Filled with deep sorrow, she added, “It has been 21 days since Zubeen’s death. Those who were eyewitnesses should come forward. We have lost our icon, our heartbeat. This matter should not be politicised.”

Her expression comes amid ongoing public outrage and demands for a transparent probe into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely death.

Earlier, Garima shared a message on social media, stating, “20 days… Am I really alive?”

This heartfelt post reflects her profound grief following her husband’s tragic death.

Zubeen died on September 19, 2025, during a scuba diving incident in Singapore.

He was in the city to perform at the North East India Festival.

Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries. His death has since been shrouded in controversy, leading to widespread public outcry and a formal investigation.