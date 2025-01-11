Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and Raja Srivastava, Special Director General of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) North East Zone, engaged in a discussion aimed at safeguarding the lives of the people and restoring normalcy in the strife-torn state.

The discussion was held when Rajan Srivastava, along with two other senior officers, called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, as stated in a Raj Bhavan communique.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

There were also deliberations on strategies to enhance coordination and cooperation among the CRPF, Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, and Police to address emerging challenges effectively.

The meeting focused on the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, which has resulted in over 260 deaths and displaced around 60,000 people.

The Special DG also informed the Governor on the deployment and operational activities of the CRPF in the region and also on the steps taken to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In light of the prevailing situation in the state, the Governor informed about the various initiatives taken up by his office to foster amicable solutions between warring communities.

His suggestions for restoring peace were also conveyed to the visiting officers.

The Governor also instructed the officers to continue safeguarding the people and work towards normalizing the state’s situation.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to regularize such collaborative efforts through periodic Joint Command Post Meetings, ensuring ongoing communication and coordination.

It may be mentioned that the Governor of Manipur had recently visited Moreh town along Indo-Myanmar border, and took stock of the overall functioning of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) and ongoing border fencing work.