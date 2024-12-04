Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested six alleged contract killers in connection with the abduction and murder of a 53-year-old man in Imphal West district.

The victim, Takhellambam Indrakumar, a resident of Imphal West’s Khonghampat Mayai Leikai area, was allegedly abducted and killed on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Indrakumar was reportedly abducted from his house by six persons, allegedly hired by the deceased’s 49-year-old brother Takhellambam Sunil.

According to the police, Indrakumar and Sunil had a brawl over the construction of a granary store on November 30, during which the latter sustained injuries.

Also Read: Manipur: Security forces nab 4 for extortion in Kakching

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a fit of rage, Sunil allegedly hired some persons to take revenge on his brother.

Police said that a case has been registered at Sekmai police station and six suspected contract killers were arrested on Tuesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Laishram Rajesh alias Akhu Singh (44), Saikhom Rajesh Singh (25), Haridayananda Sharma (22), Laishram Ngamba Meitei (25), Langam Luwangba Meitei (33) and Laishram Dickson Singh (21).

All are residents of Khonghampat area in Imphal West district.