Imphal: Two cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) were among five persons arrested on charges of extortion and abduction in the valley districts of Manipur.

A revolver, five pistols, four detonators and a two-wheeler were recovered from their possession, the police said.

According to the police, an active cadre of the KCP-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) was arrested from Nambol Khoriphaba area in Bishnupur district.

The cadre has been identified as Wairokpam Naoba Meitei (34) of Bishnupur district’s Phoijing Teramakhong area.

He was involved in extorting money from the general public and shopkeepers in the Nambol area.

A two-wheeler and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.

Based on the disclosures made by Wairokpam Naoba, the police managed to arrest another KCP (MC) cadre, identified as Wahengbam Ramananda alias Rousow alias Luwangamba.

Further interrogation of the duo led to the arrest of three more persons involved in various antisocial activities.

They were identified as Wahengbam Usharani (30) alias Piyari alias Abem, Naoraibam Joyshankar (39) and Leichombam Bipin Singh (32).

During interrogation, the group revealed that they had abducted a Manipur government medical officer and held him hostage.

The police soon rescued the victim Dr Kh. Nabakishore from a farmhouse in Lamdeng under the jurisdiction of Lamshang police station.

Dr Nabakishore was reportedly kidnapped on November 22 for ransom.