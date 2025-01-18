Manipur Police honour whistleblowers who exposed banana ripening scam

Imphal: The Manipur police felicitated two women for exposing a fraudulent artificial banana ripening operation in Imphal city.

The women, Preety Thangjam and Shantalembi Moirangthem made a Facebook post, which went viral on January 15, revealing that two traders, Ibecha Begum and Md Maniruddin, were using harmful chemicals to ripen bananas.

The police swiftly responded to the post, forming a team to investigate the allegations.

The traders were apprehended on the same day from Naga Nala behind Ngari Gali, Imphal, and produced before a Magistrate the following day. They were released on bail after being bound down under Section 128, BNSS.

M Amit, Additional Superintendent of Police, presented gifts to the two women at the City Police station, Imphal, on Friday.

The police are also working to identify a female wholesale vegetable supplier who allegedly provided the chemicals to the traders.

The use of harmful chemicals to ripen fruits is a serious health concern. According to experts, artificially ripened fruits can cause stomach upsets, neurological problems, and even cancer.