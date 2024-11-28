Guwahati: Security forces have intensified search operations to locate the contractor who has been reported missing from Leimakhong in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

The Indian Army along with the Manipur police has been conducting joint search operations in the region to trace Laishram Kamal Babu who went missing on Monday, Kohima-based Defence PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla said.

Regular meetings are being held with village heads and community elders to strengthen the search operations further by gathering information and seeking assistance, he added.

The army continues to provide full support to the police authorities in the ongoing investigation, reaffirming its commitment to the safety and security of the missing person, he said.