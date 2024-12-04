Imphal: Security forces have apprehended four persons from Kakching district in Manipur for allegedly cheating and intimidating business establishments and government employees in order to extort money.

Weapons and incriminating documents were recovered from the possession of the apprehended persons, suspected to be members of a valley-based underground group.

The arrests and seizures were made during an operation carried out in southern Manipur on Tuesday, the police said in a report on Wednesday.

Based on intelligence inputs, the Manipur police along with paramilitary forces launched a search operation in a secluded area of Kakching Lamkhai in Kakching district.

The operation led to the arrest of four suspected members of the proscribed Kangleipak Community Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), along with a pistol, five mobile phones, a four-wheeler, demand letters and blank receipts of the outfit.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sandham Premkumar Singh alias Leikai (45), Saikhom Sidan Singh (33), Nongmaithem Haridash Singh (56) and Khundogbam Tomba Singh (40).

The foursome and the seized materials are currently in police custody for further legal proceedings, the report added.