Imphal: Central paramilitary troopers teamed up with Manipur Police destroyed approximately 29 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in Tengnoupal and Churachandpur Districts, to combat the drug menace along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector.

These two districts predominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo people share borders with Myanmar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities destroyed the poppy flowers at their reaping stages, estimated to produce around 145 kg of raw opium worth approximately Rs 188,500, in separate destruction campaigns.

A defense wing statement issued by the inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) stated that in a joint operation, Assam Rifles, BSF, and Manipur Police destroyed approximately 25 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Khudei Khullen village, Tengnoupal District borders with Myanmar on the south.

Similarly, in the general area of Dampi hill range under Sangaikot Sub-division, Churachandpur District, the joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police destroyed 4 acres of illegal poppy on 24 Feb 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The defense statement further stated that the operations aimed to disrupt the opium supply chain and counter insurgent groups involved in the drug trade.

It further added that the authorities stated the importance of continued community cooperation in addressing drug-related challenges and promoting sustainable alternatives.