Imphal: At least sixteen different types of weapons were voluntarily surrendered, including INSAS Rifles with magazines on Tuesday, the 12th day of the Manipur Governor’s 14-day amnesty scheme.

The scheme aims to encourage the voluntary surrender of looted and unauthorized weapons and munitions.

With just two days remaining before the amnesty ends on March 6, police confirmed that the public surrendered a total of 16 weapons, along with various ammunition and other miscellaneous items.

This brings the total number of firearms voluntarily turned in to 836.

The public deposited the surrendered items at district offices in Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Imphal West of Manipur.

No surrenders occurred in the hill districts on Tuesday.

A majority of the weapons were single-barrel guns and country-made firearms.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla urged people to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons.

He assured that authorities would not take punitive action against those who surrendered arms during the amnesty period.