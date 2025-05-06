2 from West Bengal among 3 arrested for brutal killing in Manipur

Imphal: Manipur Police arrested two men from West Bengal and one from Manipur in connection with the brutal killing of a 39-year-old man from Singjamei Thokchom Leikai under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Khongbantabam Bishnachandra Singh (31) of Uripok Tourangbam Leikai, Imphal West; Suman Debnath (24); and Shubham Sarkar (22), both residents of Cooch Behar, West Bengal. Police presented all three before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West, who remanded them to judicial custody until May 19, officials said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Suman Debnath and Shubham Sarkar were presently residing at Uripok Tourangbam Leikai.

Police registered the case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s elder brother. According to the complaint, on April 30, Rajiv Thokchom (39), son of Thokchom Phonindra Singh, was fatally run over by a vehicle.

On the day of the incident, Rajiv was with his friend Laitonjam Rambo (38) at Singjamei Thokchom Leikai when a Maruti Ertiga stopped nearby. The occupants of the vehicle reportedly initiated an argument and threatened the duo with a pistol.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Fearing for his life, Rajiv fled the scene. Seizing the opportunity, the prime accused, Khongbantabam Bishnachandra Singh, allegedly reversed the vehicle and intentionally ran over Rajiv, causing fatal injuries.

During the court hearing, the Assistant Public Prosecutor informed the court that police had reviewed CCTV footage and recorded witness statements that corroborated the sequence of events.