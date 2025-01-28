Imphal: Anti-Extortion Unit of the Manipur police and the Assam Rifles arrested two cadres of different underground factions involved in the extortion of money from shops and business establishments during the past 24 hours.

Some incriminating articles including demand letters, mobile handsets, Rs 1990 in cash, and a stolen two-wheeler were recovered from them.

According to police report, Samom Davidson Meitei @ Loya (32), an activist of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – Miyamgi Fingang Lanmi (KCP-MFL) was arrested while indulging in extortion activities.

He was apprehended along with a mobile handset, Rs 1990 in cash, and a stolen two-wheeler during a raid at the Sinjamei-Thongju area under the Singjamei police station in Imphal West district.

Based on his interrogation report, the police conducted another operation and arrested another KCP (Taibangnganba group), namely, Sapam Paikhomba Meitei (26) from Waithou-Thiyam village under Lilong police station, Thoubal District.

From his possession, a wireless handset TYT, demand letters, and six 9 mm live rounds were recovered.

The arrested individuals along with the seized items are now in the concerned police stations for further legal proceedings.