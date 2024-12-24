Guwahati: Nearly 2,000 recruits from Manipur have completed intensive training at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy (LBPA) at Dergaon in Assam and will return to serve their home state, officials said.

Assam and Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended the passing out ceremony at the academy in Dergaon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The recruits underwent a demanding training program that began in January and lasted over 44 weeks. The LBPA is renowned for its rigorous and comprehensive police training programs.

The training program was initially planned for 44 weeks but was extended due to a two-week break in June 2024. Despite this, the academy successfully trained nearly all the recruits, with only a few unable to complete the program due to medical or personal reasons. Tragically, two recruits passed away during the training period.

Impressive display of skill and discipline by our recruits during the Unarmed Combat demonstration!



I appreciate the true spirit of courage and preparedness of the new recruits. Keep up the exceptional efforts as you continue to serve and protect with honor. My best wishes to… pic.twitter.com/KJM2voLvhG Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge! — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 23, 2024

This graduating class reflects the diversity of Manipur, with recruits drawn from nine India Reserve Battalions (IRB) and six Manipur Rifles battalions.

Rigorous training transforms recruits

The recruits came from various ethnic backgrounds, including Meiteis (62%), Kukis (12%), Nagas (26%), and other tribes.

Their training covered a wide range of subjects, including physical fitness, unarmed combat, disaster management, law and policing, crowd control, and tactical operations.

“Many recruits arrived overweight, with at least 50% exceeding a healthy weight and 5% classified as obese,” said a police academy official. “Additionally, 31% fell into the 30-40 age group, presenting unique physical challenges.”

The academy’s rigorous training regimen proved highly effective. By the program’s end, only 5% of recruits remained overweight due to chronic medical conditions.

Prepared for high-risk situations

Given Manipur’s complex security situation, the training program placed a particular emphasis on endurance training, long-distance speed marches, firing proficiency, and advanced unarmed combat techniques to prepare the recruits for challenging deployments.

LBPA has trained nearly 7,000 recruits over the past two years, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to address complex security challenges.

This edit removes the promotional text at the end and focuses more on the training program itself.