Imphal: Indian authorities comprising the Manipur police and Assam Rifles posted at Moreh, India’s gateway to the south east Asian countries, have deported 3 Myanmar nationals, who had entered the state of Manipur, India without valid documents.

Officer-in-Charge of the Moreh Police station said that the deportation took place on Wednesday, around 11 am at the Moreh Gate check post bridge in Manipur, which marks the border between India and Myanmar.

After completing their jail terms, authorities initially detained the Myanmar nationals at a foreign detention centre near Manipur Central Jail in Imphal East district.

Subsequently, officials handed them over to Myanmar immigration officers at the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Moreh, located in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar to the south.

The Indian government officials comprising from the Moreh police station and 5 Assam Rifles deployed at the Moreh border town have handed them over to Myanmar immigration officers from the Tamu town of the Sagaing division at the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Moreh, India’s last border town in the Manipur sector on Wednesday, said the police officer.

A team of officials from the Moreh police station, Indian immigration, and 5 Assam Rifles personnel facilitated the process.

The authorities had transported the detained Myanmar nationals from the detention centre at Sajiwa Jail in Imphal East district on Monday.

Authorities are currently detaining around 100 Myanmar nationals at the Manipur jail in Imphal.