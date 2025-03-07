Imphal: Security forces have intensified counter-insurgency operations (CIOs) following the end of the amnesty deadline in Manipur.

As a result, they recovered 36 arms, 129 rounds of ammunition, 7 explosives, and 21 miscellaneous items from various vulnerable areas across Manipur.

Subsequently, joint central forces and state police resumed the CIOs at 4 pm on Thursday in multiple districts, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur, Jiribam, and Tamenglong.

In one operation, forces seized two SLRs, two Pumpis, 59 12-bore cartridges, a 5.56 x 45 mm fired case, a BP Helmet, and a wireless handset in Khengjang village, Kangpokpi District.

Meanwhile, in Tatbung village under Kaimai PS, Tamenglong district, they retrieved four SBBL guns, a locally made improvised rifle (8mm), 15 SBBL rounds, 10 8mm rounds, and two Baofeng wireless sets.

In addition, at Moidangpok under Patsoi PS, Imphal West, security forces discovered a .32 pistol, five barrel guns, two Tear Smoke Munitions, and three HE grenades.

Furthermore, in Sawombung-Paorabi village under Lamlai PS, Imphal East, they recovered an SLR rifle with a magazine, two 9mm pistols with magazines, 19 Amogh carbine ammunitions, two hand grenades, and a 303 rifle bayonet.

Security forces seized an INSAS rifle with one magazine, an SMG carbine with one magazine, two 12-bore single-barrel guns, a revolver, a flare gun, two hand grenades, a binocular, two WT wireless sets with chargers, four bulletproof vests, and two bulletproof helmets from Langmeithek Yerum Ching under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal.

The amnesty scheme deadline ended at 4 pm on Thursday.