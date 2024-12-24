Ajay Kumar Bhalla appointed new Governor of Manipur

Guwahati: The President has appointed former Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the new Governor of Manipur, replacing Anusuiya Uikey.

Bhalla’s experience as Union Home Secretary from 2019 to 2024 is expected to be invaluable in navigating Manipur’s complex social and political landscape, which has been marred by periodic clashes.

Apart from Manipur, VK Singh, a retired Army Chief and former minister has been appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram.

In Kerala, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and in Bihar, Arif Mohammed was appointed.

Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, former Governor of Mizoram, has been appointed as the new Governor of Odisha.

