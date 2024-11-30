Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing two cases linked to attacks on police and arms looting in Manipur. These cases involve Korounganba Khuman, the leader of the radical Meitei group Arambai Tenggol (AT).

The AT, accused by Kuki-Zo groups of instigating violence against them since May 2023, has been a major player in the ongoing ethnic conflict.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Due to the volatile security situation in Manipur, the Supreme Court transferred these cases from Imphal to Guwahati. The NIA argued that transporting victims, witnesses, accused, and their legal representatives to Imphal posed significant security risks, Hindustan Times reported.

“The safety and security of accused persons could be at grave peril as the mobs are trying to interfere and disrupting work of the investigator,” said the agency.

According to the NIA, on November 1, 2023, Khuman led an armed mob, disguised in police and military uniforms, to attack police personnel and loot weapons from the 1st Manipur Rifles battalion. The attack was reportedly planned and incited through social media posts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Khuman and his associates face serious charges, including armed rioting, obstructing public servants, robbery, criminal conspiracy, and terrorism.

The second case is also based on incidents from the same day, when the Arambai Tenggol cadre led by Khuman allegedly went to the northwestern gate of the 1st Manipur Rifles (armed battalion), ransacked government offices and belongings, including vehicles, and looted the arms and ammunition.

“After the arrival of reinforcement of security forces including civil police, Assam Rifles and CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force], the assailants escaped with arms and ammunition looted from security personnel,” said the investigating agency in its case report.

The agency registered both cases in February.

Originally founded in 2020 as a socio-cultural organization, the AT has evolved into a militant group with thousands of active members.

The group has been accused of carrying out attacks on Kuki-Zo communities and, in some cases, even targeting other Meitei groups who oppose their violent tactics.