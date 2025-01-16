Imphal: A combined team of Manipur police commandos and 33 Assam Rifles recovered arms, ammunition, and electronic devices.

The articles were seized during a search operation launched in the fringe areas of the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts on Wednesday morning.

The official report said that following a reliable inputs about the movement of armed miscreants, the combined team conducted the operation in the fringe areas of Aigejang and Leimaram Uyok hill slopes under Nambol police station.

The operation was started from 6am and lasted around two hours.

During the search, the security forces recovered one SLR with a magazine and four live rounds, one 51mm Mortar tube launcher, one Sniper Rifle, three 40 mm Lathode shells, four 36 High Explosive grenades, one smoke bomb, two WT sets, six rubber bullets, three tear smoke shells, one smoke shell, one chili tear smoke shell, three stunt shells, and one 12-bore cartridge.

The recovered items have been handed over to the Nambol police station for further investigation and relevant legal procedures.