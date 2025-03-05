Imphal: In a search and area domination operation, the Indian Army intercepted newly recruited tribal youths attempting to join an underground outfit operating along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector for the first time.

The army on Tuesday apprehended four teens from the Kuki-Zo community, along with two pistols and incriminating documents, at a hideout in Churachandpur district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The security forces captured Janggoulun Haokip @ Marco, 19, and three juveniles during raids at a hideout in Bethel, Centre of Churachandpur town, under the Churachandpur police station.

Authorities withheld the names of the other teens.

The youths had recently joined the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), an underground outfit seeking a separate nation from India and Myanmar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The group engages in extortion, drug trafficking, and the smuggling and sale of weapons.

Police handed over the captured individuals and seized items for further legal proceedings.