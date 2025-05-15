Guwahati: Assam Rifles personnel gunned down at least ten suspected militants during a fierce gunfight in Manipur’s Chandel district on Wednesday night, according to the Indian Army’s Eastern Command.

The operation began after troops received specific intelligence about the movement of armed cadres near New Samtal village in Khengjoy Tehsil, close to the Indo-Myanmar border. Acting swiftly, a unit under Spear Corps launched the mission on May 14.

“As troops moved in on the input, suspected militants opened fire. The soldiers immediately redeployed and returned fire with precision,” stated the Army in an official communication on X.

In the exchange of gunfire, security forces neutralised ten cadres and seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition from the site. The operation was still ongoing at the time of the last update.

Authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the deceased militants.