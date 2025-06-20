Imphal: Assam Rifles (AR) apprehended two underground operatives while launching its maiden use of advanced drone technology in security operations along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector on Thursday, officials said on Friday.

AR paratroopers captured one cadre each from the proscribed United National Liberation Front-Koireng (UNLF-K) and the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) [PREPAK (PRO)] near Indo-Myanmar border pillar number 87.

They identified the apprehended individuals as Mangshatabam Sharatchandra Meitei (27), from Morak Ingkhon, Imphal East District, UNLF (K), and Keisham Tokio alias Toklaoba (24), from Thamnapokpi, Imphal East District, PREPAK (PRO).

Security forces later handed both individuals over to the police.

Assam Rifles announced that it had established a cutting-edge Drone Training Node at Modi in Chandel district. With this bold initiative, the force integrated advanced drone technology into its operations, transforming its surveillance and response capabilities in challenging terrain by training personnel in specialized drone techniques.

The Drone Training Node, equipped with high-resolution imaging systems, provides pinpoint surveillance and real-time intelligence, which sharpens situational awareness. It enables personnel to detect threats quickly and coordinate responses efficiently, significantly enhancing operational precision. Trained drone pilots now operate these advanced systems to support field operations.

This high-tech hub allows commanders to make swift decisions and ensures mission readiness, reinforcing the Assam Rifles’ reputation as a forward-thinking, tech-enabled paramilitary force committed to securing the region.