Imphal: The unveiling ceremony, honoring ten martyrs who lost their lives in the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, calls for unity to safeguard the state’s territorial integrity.

Arambai Tenggol (AT), a socio-cultural outfit in Manipur, organized the event at Yumnam Patlou in Imphal East district.

Korounganba Khuman, the chief of the AT, spoke at the ceremony and stated that the AT remains open to positive suggestions from civil society organizations (CSOs) to achieve its goal of preserving the state’s territorial integrity.

He urged all Non-Government Organizations in the state to unite and make a unanimous decision that could lead to a solution for the ongoing violence.

The AT will adopt the right resolution and ensure it translates into a successful future strategy to protect the state’s integrity.

During the martyrs’ memorial ceremony on March 16, 2025, several people who had lost loved ones in the conflict placed flowers at the memorial stones, mourning their loss.

Over 260 people, including women and children, have died in the violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo since May 3, 2023, with more than 60,000 people displaced from their homes.