Imphal: In a major crackdown on the sale of banned drugs, a joint team of central and state forces on Wednesday seized huge contraband items in Manipur.

According to police, around 1,560 bottles of cough syrup smuggled to the state capital, Imphal in Manipur from Assam were seized, and apprehended a suspect in this connection.

The arrested individual has been identified as Maibam Premjit (52), a truck driver by profession and a resident of Nongpok Sekmai Hijam Khunou, in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

The arrest and seizure were made on Wednesday when the illegal items were transported to a place along NH-37 linking Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam under Jiribam police station.

He was allegedly involved in the unlawful transport of banned cough syrups from Assam to Manipur through Jiribam.

His criminal antecedents are being verified, police said.

The total volume of the seized cough syrup is said to be around 150 liters.

As per Jiribam police, acting on information, a huge quantity of Wincerex cough syrup bottles had been transported in the truck from Silchar, Assam without any valid documents, and a team was on high alert.

Following the raid, around 1,560 bottles of cough syrup were seized from the accused.

Based on the seizure, police also registered a case under section 21 (b) of the NDPS Act and forwarded the accused to court.

Police found the accused had smuggled the cough syrup bottles to the Imphal city to transport them to other parts of the state.

More details will be known after the investigation is completed, said a senior officer.