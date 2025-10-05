Guwahati: The political stalemate in Manipur intensified over the weekend as several BJP MLAs, including former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, traveled to New Delhi to demand the swift restoration of an elected government in the state, which has been under President’s Rule since May 2023.

On Sunday afternoon, Andro MLA Th. Shyamkumar left Imphal around 12:45 pm and issued a stern warning before his flight.

He told reporters at Imphal airport that if the central government fails to reinstate a popular government this time, BJP MLAs may have no choice but to resign.

When asked if they had secured appointments with the party’s central leadership, Shyamkumar emphasized that since the BJP controls the central government, its leaders must understand Manipur’s people’s aspirations; otherwise, continuing governance would become difficult.

Adding momentum to the delegation, Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker T. Satyabrata planned to join the group later Sunday evening in Delhi.

The first batch of legislators, led by Biren Singh and five close allies, had already arrived in the capital on Saturday.

Before departure, Biren Singh told the media that the delegation would highlight urgent issues, including the unstable law and order situation and the need to rehabilitate internally displaced persons (IDPs).

He confirmed they were pressing for the immediate formation of a popular government but did not specify which central leaders they intended to meet.

Since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, Manipur has experienced a prolonged political vacuum.

BJP legislators argue that the ongoing President’s Rule undermines democracy and impedes governance and recovery efforts in the violence-affected region.

BJP MLA Th. Robindro, accompanying Singh, said, “Our goal is to convey the people’s aspirations and push for government formation. We want to resume the democratic process and establish a semi-government as soon as possible.”

With public frustration mounting and BJP MLAs rallying together in protest, the party’s central leadership faces growing pressure from within to act decisively and restore democratic governance in Manipur.