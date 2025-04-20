Congress MP Bimol Akoijam slams Centre over President’s rule in Manipur

Imphal: Congress MP from Manipur, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, has criticized the Centre for imposing President’s rule in the state, citing a lack of political will and poor governance, which he says has led to widespread suffering, particularly among internally displaced persons affected by the ongoing ethnic violence.

Speaking to the media persons in Imphal on Sunday, Bimol Akoijam expressed concern over the compromised basic constitutional rights in Manipur, especially for communities caught in the prolonged conflict.

Bimol Akoijam accused the central government of failing to uphold its promise of free movement across the state, a commitment made by the Union Home Minister on March 8, 2025, stating it was a “flop show.”

He stated that despite the Union Minister’s announcement, the Meiteis were unable to make the annual pilgrimage to the Thangjing and Koubrou hills against the threat from the Kuki-Zo community, owing to the ongoing communal violence that erupted on May 3, 2023.

Bimol Akoijam stated that, amidst the communal violence, the Centre can restore peace in the state only when the authorities allow the displaced persons to resettle in their original homes.

The Congress MP also urged the central leadership to demonstrate political wisdom and act swiftly to ensure peaceful co-existence among all communities in Manipur.

He stated that the government should use President’s rule, in effect since March 13, 2025, as an opportunity to address the root causes of the crisis rather than suppress them.

MP Bimol Akoijam added that the central authorities must not push the ongoing issue under the carpet, especially when it comes at the expense of innocent lives and democratic rights in the state.