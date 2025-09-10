Imphal: The Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) has released a total of Rs 6,67,55,000 for six different projects in Manipur, according to an official statement.

DoNER sanctioned Rs 1,15,05,000 for constructing a Modern Agro Market Complex at Kyamgei village in Imphal East district.

The Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Manipur, stated in an official release that it allocated Rs 92,00,000 for constructing a cultural hall-cum-multipurpose building for the Senapati District Village Chief Association at the Senapati district headquarters.

The DoNER Ministry also earmarked Rs 37,50,000 to implement an Integrated Farming System Model Demonstration aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth and livelihood in the state.

Additionally, the ministry released Rs 1,47,00,000 for building a Multi-Facility Centre at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Regional Campus Manipur (IGNTU-RCM), located in Kangpokpi district.

It also allocated Rs 76,00,000 for constructing the Tangkhul Headman’s Guest House-cum-Administrative Building in Ukhrul district.

Furthermore, DoNER sanctioned Rs 2,00,00,000 for developing infrastructure at the Heritage Complex, Rajbari, in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The historic plot of Manipur Rajbari in Shillong originally belonged to the Maharaja of Manipur.

Maharaja Bodhachandra stayed there when he signed the Manipur Merger Agreement with the Dominion of India on 21st September 1949. Unfortunately, the Royal family no longer owns this plot.

However, the Government of Manipur has now acquired a 1.93-acre plot at Redlands, Laitumkhrah. This land finally belongs to the state, and the Manipur government has decided to construct a Manipur Bhavan on the site.