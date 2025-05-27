Imphal: In a coordinated anti-insurgency drive on Monday, a joint team of central security forces and Manipur civil police arrested five insurgents belonging to three different underground groups from various locations in the Manipur valley.

Police confirmed the arrest of two active members of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) near Moirengthel Village, close to Border Pillar No. 89, under Tengnoupal Police Station in Tengnoupal District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities identified the arrested individuals as Maisnam Surjit Singh (29) from Singjamei, Chingamathak Leikai in Imphal West, and Konthoujam Dijen Meitei (20) from Yambem Makha Leikai, Yairipok, Andro in Imphal East District.

In a separate operation, the team apprehended two operatives of the Kangleipak Communist Party–People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) from Samaram Lamkhai along National Highway 102, under Khongjom Police Station in Thoubal District.

Police identified the suspects as Phuritshabam Modhulan Singh alias Ashokumar (43) of Salungpham Mayai Leikai in Thoubal District, and Gurumayum Basanta Sharma alias Munda alias Chingkhei (41) of Singjamei Bamon Leikai Nahabam in Imphal East.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Security personnel seized two demand letters issued by KCP-PWG, two mobile phones, and three SIM cards from their possession.

In another operation, the forces arrested Mayanglambam Premkumar alias Tingba Meitei (35), a member of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL-SOREPA), from Chajing Khunou under Sugnu Police Station in Kakching District. The team recovered one mobile phone from his possession.

Police have taken all five individuals into custody and initiated legal proceedings under relevant laws.