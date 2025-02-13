Guwahati: Manipur Police arrested four active cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party- People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) on Wednesday from their camp located at Kameng Sabal under Lamsang-Police Station in Manipur’s Imphal West District.

According to police, a combined team of Manipur police and central forces launched a search operation which resulted in the arrest of the cadres, identified as Takhelmayum Victor (23), Huidrom Vikash Singh @ Sanamacha (25), Oinam Naocha @ Max (19) and Awungshi John (33).

The arrested persons were reportedly involved in recent extortion activities including serving monetary demands and collection of money from the general public, shops, stone crushers, government employees, pharmacies, etc. located in and around the Imphal area.

Police seized three.32 Pistol loaded with 07 rounds, two 9mm Pistol loaded with 10 rounds, one 9mm empty case, one hundred thirteen donation cards, one Baofeng handset, three mobile handsets, one two-wheeler, and two notebooks from their possession.

A case has been registered for further investigation.

