Guwahati: Senior Congress leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Manipur should be seen as the start of a long journey toward peace in the state, rather than its conclusion.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme in Guwahati, Gogoi emphasised that normalcy has not yet returned to Manipur, noting the absence of an elected government.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We cannot say that normalcy has returned to Manipur. The PM’s visit is not the end goal; it is only the beginning of a long journey to restore peace, justice, reconciliation, and democracy,” he said.

Gogoi stressed the importance of healing relationships among the people of Manipur and addressing their aspirations. He criticised the delay in the Prime Minister’s visit, noting it should have taken place two years ago.

“As they say, justice delayed is justice denied. The people of Manipur have waited far too long for the PM’s visit. The first thing he should do is apologise for this delay,” he added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Addressing other political developments, Gogoi also commented on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s claim regarding the SIT report on alleged links between Pakistan national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his associates in India, scheduled for submission on September 10. He said the Congress would continue to highlight what it describes as scams under the BJP government in the state.

Gogoi further addressed allegations made by Sarma about his wife, Elizabeth Colburn, asserting that any visit to Pakistan was personal and not official.

On the recently issued Immigration and Foreigners’ (Exemption) Order, 2025, Gogoi said it undermines the Assam Accord and should have been first debated in Parliament. The order allows religious minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan—including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians—who entered India by December 31, 2024, to remain in the country.

Gogoi also praised INDIA bloc Vice-Presidential candidate B. Sudershan Reddy, highlighting his experience as a former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and his understanding of the political and social complexities of Manipur and the wider Northeast.

“He is familiar with the concerns and aspirations of the Northeast and can highlight them at the highest forum. I am confident he will exceed public expectations,” Gogoi said.