Guwahati: Bhukya Yashwanth, a 20-year-old mountaineer from Hyderabad, has successfully scaled Mt Iso, the highest peak in Manipur, marking another significant milestone in his national mission ‘Har Shikhar Par Tiranga’ (Tricolor on Every Peak).

This ambitious endeavor aims to hoist the Indian national flag atop the highest mountain of each Indian state.

Sources stated that Yashwanth has already conquered Mt. Gorichen (Arunachal Pradesh) and Betalongchhip of Thaidawr (Tripura) as a part of his current focus on the “Seven Sister States” of Northeast India,

His successful ascent of Mt Iso in Manipur is the latest achievement in this regional leg of his mission.

According to the sources, personnel of the Assam Rifles, 16 Battalion, including Colonel Sandeep Sharma Sir, Commanding Officer (CO), and Lieutenant Colonel Siddharth, accompanied Yashwant during the mission.

At the summit, Yashwanth unfurled the Indian National Flag alongside a photograph of the Governor, a moment he described as filled with “deep emotion and patriotic pride.”

Beyond his mountaineering achievements, Yashwanth carries a powerful message for the youth of India: “Say no to drugs and yes to life,” actively promoting awareness to curb the drug menace.

Yashwanth’s impressive climbing resume also includes several international summits, such as Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mt. Elbrus (Europe), and Mt Kosciuszko (Australia).

He has also scaled notable Indian peaks like Mt. Yunam (Himachal Pradesh), Mt. Kang Yatse II (Ladakh), and reached the Everest Base Camp (Nepal side).

“Every summit is a tribute to our Tiranga and to the spirit of India,” Yashwanth stated, citing his goal to inspire youth across the country to “dream bigger, aim higher, and always carry their nation in their hearts.”

He also affirmed his plans to tackle more summits in the North-East region as his mission continues.

From the summit of Mount Iso, I send a strong message —#SayNOTodrugs. Choose dreams, not addictions. Say YES to life and purpose. Special thanks to Shri @CVAnandIPS sir, who is working tirelessly to protect and guide the youth.



