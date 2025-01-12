IAS Prashant Kumar Singh takes charge as Manipur Chief Secretary

Imphal: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Prashant Kumar Singh, a 1993-batch IAS officer, as the Chief Secretary of Manipur.

Singh, who hails from the Manipur cadre, returns to his home state after serving as Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

He succeeds Vineet Joshi, who has been appointed as the Higher Education Secretary at the Centre. Singh’s repatriation to his parent cadre marks his return to a key administrative role during a challenging time for Manipur.

With a distinguished career, Singh has held several important positions, including Chief Executive Officer of the Government e-Marketplace under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

A graduate in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi, he also holds a master’s degree in Public Policy and Sustainable Development from TERI University, New Delhi.

Singh takes charge at a time when Manipur is grappling with prolonged ethnic and political tensions. The state has faced criticism over its handling of the crisis, which has strained community relations and raised serious concerns over law and order.

As Chief Secretary, Singh’s leadership is anticipated to be instrumental in addressing these complex issues and steering the state towards stability and progress.