Imphal: Indian Army, in coordination with Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, apprehended 16 cadres of different underground groups and recovered 27 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores.

A defense wing statement on Monday announced that security forces arrested insurgents and seized weapons during a series of anti-insurgency operations conducted between April 20 and 27 in vulnerable areas across six districts—Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, Senapati, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

On April 26, security personnel recovered eight weapons at Moltingcham (2.5 km southeast of Sugnu) in Churachandpur district. The cache included one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), two single-barrel rifles, one bolt-action rifle, four modified long-range mortars (Pompi), grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

On April 25, troops arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) in Bishnupur district and seized an AK-56 rifle, ammunition, and war-like stores. That same day, forces retrieved eight weapons at the Thamnapokpi hideout in the district, including one Carbine Machine Gun, one .303 rifle, two 9mm pistols, four single-barrel rifles, grenades, two improvised explosive devices weighing 2.200 kg and 1.700 kg, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

Meanwhile, on April 24, personnel recovered five weapons from the Teijang hideout in Churachandpur district. These included a 9mm Sub Machine Gun, a single-barrel rifle, three improvised mortars (Pompi), grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores.

On the same day, troops seized four bolt-action single-barrel rifles and ammunition at TaphourKuki in the Senapati district.

On the other hand, on April 20, troops discovered multiple metal and plastic Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 22 kg, along with ammunition and war-like stores, at Yangoubung and T Bongmol villages in Tengnoupal District.

They destroyed the IEDs in situ and handed over the recovered items to the Manipur Police.