Imphal: The central government has given the green light for the establishment of India’s first digital infrastructure for scouting to identify prospective sportspersons at a young age in Manipur.

Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Khonthoujam announced this during a function held at southern Moirang in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Monday.

Govindas, who recently met with central leaders, said the new project would take shape in Manipur under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

The ministry handles the planning, execution, and monitoring of development schemes and projects in the North Eastern Region.

Regarding the infrastructure’s cost, the Manipur Sports Minister mentioned that the budgetary provision would likely get approval before the end of the 2025 financial year in March.

Stressing the potential benefits of digital scouting infrastructure, such as improved efficiency, accessibility, enhanced learning materials, and community building, the Minister said that the “Catch Them Young” initiative would identify many young athletes with potential at the grassroots level across the state.

The All Moirang Football Association (AMOFA) organized the valedictory function, which saw the participation of over 300 sportspersons aged 5 to 12. The Minister appreciated the young athletes and distributed mementos.