Guwahati: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), a newly formed group, has initiated an indefinite shutdown in Kuki-Zo dominated areas of Manipur, opposing the government’s “free movement” initiative. The KZC demands a political solution for the Kuki-Zo community before allowing unrestricted movement across the region.

“The ‘free movement’ initiative of the government will be staunchly opposed until a political solution for the Kuki-Zo community is reached for lasting peace in the region. The KZC cannot guarantee free movement of Meiteis across buffer zones and cannot take responsibility for any untoward incidents,” stated KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet.

The shutdown coincided with clashes in Kangpokpi district on Saturday, where a Kuki protester was killed. The violence occurred as government-escorted buses attempted to move from Imphal to other districts, following the central government’s order to restore free movement in the President’s Rule-administered state.

Police reported that “armed miscreants from among the protesters” fired at security forces. The bus convoy faced blockades by women protesters in Kangpokpi, 45 km from Imphal. Security forces responded with tear gas and lathi charges.

According to police statements, sixteen protesters and twenty-seven security personnel were injured, two critically. Vehicles were damaged, and one was set on fire.

Police asserted they exercised “tremendous restraint,” using “minimum force” against a “violent mob,” and refuted allegations of escorting protesters.

“The security forces showed tremendous restraint while trying to control the unruly and violent mob and used minimum force to control and counter the anti-social elements, including the firing by armed miscreants from among the protesters,” the police said.

The Manipur Police, via social media, had announced the commencement of state transport bus services with security escorts from March 8th, 2025, to alleviate public inconvenience and restore normalcy.

Conversely, buses traveling to Churachandpur reached without incident, passing through Meitei-dominated Bishnupur and Kangvai, 55 km from Imphal, without encountering blockades.

Kuki leaders, signatory militant groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, and civil organizations are demanding a separate administration before allowing free movement across Manipur.

Meitei organizations, including the Meitei Heritage Society, have questioned the Kuki-Zo community’s resistance to free movement, asking why displaced people cannot return home and why safe travel on national highways is obstructed.

The Meitei Heritage Society condemned the “blockade of the National Highway in Kangpokpi by Chin Kuki protesters and their armed groups,” calling it a “deeply disturbing and a deliberate act of defiance.”

The society also urged the government to take strong action against groups challenging the “sovereignty of the Indian state.”