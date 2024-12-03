Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has assured that Kukis evicted from alleged illegal settlements in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district will be allowed to return to their native villages in Manipur, provided they or their ancestors were residents of the state before 1961.

Singh confirmed that he has been in touch with Assam authorities regarding the matter. He stated, “We have received information about the eviction. We are verifying it. If they are residents of Manipur who had settled prior to 1961, they can definitely return to their villages.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Chief Minister Singh further explained that approximately 500-600 people were evicted from Karbi Anglong two days ago.

A list of these individuals and their native villages in Manipur, including Ukhrul and other districts, has been provided to the state government.

Local authorities, such as Superintendents of Police and District Collectors, have been tasked with verifying the details and residency status of those on the list.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The year 1961 is significant in Manipur as it marks the implementation of the Inner Line Permit system and the benchmark for identifying illegal immigrants in the state.