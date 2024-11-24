Manipur: 1.42 lakh personnel deployed to maintain the law & order situation

Imphal: The Indian Government has taken additional measures focusing on strategies to address security concerns and improve coordination among agencies along the Indo-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector especially at the Moreh border town, officials said on Sunday.

After deploying 50 additional companies of paramilitary forces in this sensitive border state recently, the State security advisor Kuldiep Singh accompanied by Director General of Police, Manipur Rajiv Singh made their maiden visit along the Indo-Myanmar border where they assessed the security situation and infrastructure at Moreh on Saturday, the reports said.

During their visit to the border areas, a high-level security meeting attended by the DC, SP, commandant of 5th Assam Rifles, Addl SP (Ops), and other senior officials was convened at the Inspection Bungalow, Moreh. The two top brasses of state security have expressed their commitments to ensuring the region’s safety.

The duo inspected key areas, including the Integrated Check Post, the Integrated Check Post, the Manipur Police Inspection Bungalow, and the progress of border fencing works taken up by the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), between Border Pillars 77 and 78, and reviewed unfenced sections between Border Pillars 79 and 80.

Notably, with the deployment of 50 additional companies of paramilitary forces, over 1 lakh central forces along with 42, 000 state forces are being engaged to maintain the law and order situation of this volatile border state.

Manipur has been in the flare-up since May 3, 2023, and over 258 persons including security forces lost their lives.