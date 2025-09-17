Imphal: A joint central and state forces intensified counterinsurgency operations, leading to the arrest of 11 militants associated with four underground groups along with a significant arms, ammunition, and explosives in four districts during the past 36 hours.

The Manipur police morning bulletin reported that in the first phase of operation, six cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) were arrested from two separate hideouts in Imphal East and Thoubal districts.

In another operation, the joint team apprehended two active cadres of the United National Liberation Front – Koireng (UNLF-K) from Khangabok District Hospital, under Thoubal Police Station, Thoubal District.

During the third phase of operations, two militants belonging to the outlawed People’s Liberation Army were also caught from a hideout at Thanga village under the Keibul Lamjao police station in Bishnupur district.

Security forces, during their last phase of operation, apprehended an active cadre of the banned Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup, SOREPA (KYKL-SOREPA) from the general area Border Pillar-77, Chongjang village under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district.

During the operations, the following were recovered

i. 01 (one) M16 rifle,

ii. 05 (five) INSAS rifles,

iii. 03 (three) SLR rifles,

iv. 02 (two) .303 rifles,

v. 382 rounds of ammunition of different calibers, and

vi. 26 magazines of different arms.

vii. 02 (two) wallets,

viii. Rupees 45 in currency notes,

ix. 06 (six) drafted letterheads of KCP (PWG) addressed to Managers of various banks in the Greater Imphal area,

x. 09 (nine) numbers of envelopes addressed to multiple bank managers,

xi. 01 (one) seal bearing imprint of KCP (PWG),

xii. 01 (one) seal bearing imprint “Chief of Finance People’s war group”,

xiii. 02 (two) Aadhaar Cards and

xiv. 02 (two) Sling bags, black in colour.

xv. 01 (one) Mahindra Bolero White in colour,

xvi. 01 (one) Aadhaar card,

xii. 02 (two) mobile phones,

xiii. 03 (three) Airtel SIM cards,

xix 01 (one) ATM card, and

xx. 01 (one) vehicle registration certificate and

xxi.11 mobile phones along with SIM cards.