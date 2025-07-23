Imphal: A 13-year-old student, who was an internally displaced person (IDP), was found hanging under suspicious circumstances from a tree near his school’s boarding facility at Lamjing Meira Maheikol School, close to Saiton Bazar in Manipur.

The incident occurred on Tuesday under the jurisdiction of Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

The young boy, a Class VI student, was identified as Phuritsabam Santosh, also known as Piktru, son of Phuritsabam Ningthem of Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai, Ward No. 1, under Torbung Gram Panchayat, Bishnupur district.

His body was deposited at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) mortuary after a spot inquiry was conducted by the Bishnupur team of Forensic Science Manipur. Police stated that a case of unnatural death (UD) has been registered at Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, suspecting foul play in the student’s death, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) has been formed.

JAC convenor Kh. Jaya stated that they suspect foul play in Santosh’s death. In an emergency meeting, the JAC adopted five resolutions: urging the authorities to uncover the truth behind the death within five days, investigate the school authorities, penalize those responsible for Santosh’s death, and provide adequate compensation to the deceased’s family.

The JAC further stated that the family will not claim Santosh’s body unless their demands are met by July 26.