Imphal: India’s most prestigious and oldest football tournament, the Durand Cup, makes a grand return for its 134th edition at the iconic Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal, in Manipur.

Organized by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Manipur Government, the tournament is all set to deliver electrifying football action and bring together fans from across the region.

The tournament’s return holds added significance because it follows a year marked by severe floods in the region. Authorities have fully restored Khuman Lampak Stadium to top condition.

From the pitch to the facilities and logistics, organizers have meticulously prepared every aspect to ensure a world-class experience for players and spectators alike.

This year, the Imphal leg features Group F, which includes four formidable teams: TRAU FC (host, Manipur), NEROCA FC (Manipur), Indian Navy Football Team, and Real Kashmir FC. The group stage will kick off on 30th July (Tuesday) with a highly anticipated derby between local heavyweights TRAU FC and NEROCA FC.

Furthermore, this year’s tournament promises to be even more competitive, as champions and standout performers will receive prestigious honours. The top three players, recipients of the Golden Boot, Golden Glove, and Golden Ball, will each also be awarded a brand-new SUV, marking one of the highest recognitions in Indian football.

The enthusiasm among fans is already palpable. For example, the trophy tour and roadshow held on 10th July drew significant crowds and media attention.

With the success of the 2022 edition still fresh in memory, Khuman Lampak Main Stadium is expected to become once again a hub of energy, pride, and celebration of the beautiful game.

Ultimately, the 134th Durand Cup not only highlights Manipur’s key role in Indian football but also celebrates resilience, community, and sporting excellence.

Group F Fixtures:

30 July (Tuesday): TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC

TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC 1 August (Thursday): Indian Navy FT vs Real Kashmir FC

Indian Navy FT vs Real Kashmir FC 4 August (Sunday): TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC

TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC 7 August (Wednesday): NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT

NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT 10 August (Saturday): NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC

NEROCA FC vs Real Kashmir FC 12 August (Monday): TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT