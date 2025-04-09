Imphal: The Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) on Wednesday announced the 16th Manipur State Film Awards (MSFA) 2025, to honor the best films of 2023 in Manipuri cinema.

The Commissioner of the Art and Culture Department, Government of Manipur M Joy made the announcement in a press conference at MSFDS screening hall.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the announcement Manipur State Film Development Society and the Film Forum Manipur will jointly present the award to the award winners, M Joy stated.

He said that the soceity has nominated Haorangbam Maipaksana’s “Mareipak Ningba Herachandra”, a historical film based on the Manipuris fighting against the Myanmarese (formerly Burmese) during the period from 1819 to 1826 for the best feature film award.

The society has recommended Naorem Pilot for thebest male actor award for his main role in the Mareipak Ningba Herachandra, M Joy asserted.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He further stated that the society has also nominated Mina Longjam’s Andro Dream for the Best Non-feature Film award. Further the society recommended Mina for the Best Director award in the non-feature film category.

Moreover, Khaiba Maibam has been submitted for the best debutant director award in the non-feature category in the film Kwatha Pham Kaba.

Joseph’s son, film director Haobam Paowankumar, has been suggested for the Best Director award in the feature film category.

The Female Best Actor award has been announced for Pinky Saikhom for her ideal role in the film Thambal, M Joy added.

Notably, there are a total of 18 awards in different categories.