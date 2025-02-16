Imphal: A team of state police and central para-military personnel dismantled two illegal checkposts cum camps, allegedly used by miscreants on the NH-2 in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday, official reports said on Sunday.

The joint Security Forces dismantled the volunteer check posts at Kaprang and S. Kwatlian at Churachandpur District on NH-2.

These posts/camps had come into existence since the beginning of the conflict between the Kukis and Meities that occurred on May 3, 2023, and that cost the lives of over 260 individuals.

The reports further stated these camps were no longer required as the security situation had improved considerably.

The reports added. “Security Forces have taken over these locations and free movement of common vehicles is being ensured. Law enforcement agencies remain committed to maintaining order and safety on our highways.”

During the operation, neither arrests of individuals nor recovery of weapons were made.