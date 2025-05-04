Imphal: The Anti-Exortion Unit of the Manipur Police Commandos arrested three underground cadres involved in ruthless extortion activities in the valley districts in separate operations during the past 36 hours.

One four-wheeler and a communication device used in anti-social activities were recovered from their possession, the police reported on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police, the team arrested two alleged cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group from their hideouts at Mayang Imphal Konchak Awang Leikai Yangbi Leirak under the Mayang Imphal police station in Imphal West district.

They are identifieid as Yumkhaibam Sagir Khan @ Ibungo @ Manao @ Manaokat (23)

and Salam Sadananda @ Chombi Meitei (27), both of them from Mayang Imphal Thana Wangkhei Leikai, PS-Mayang Imphal, Imphal West.

They are involved in extortion of money from various government offices/schools, the general public, and shopkeepers in the Mayang Imphal area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

One mobile phone was seized from their possession, the report said.

In the second operation, the police arrested an active cadre of the outlawed United National Liberation Front, UNLF (Koireng), namely, Konsam Romesh Meitei (46) of Kongba Bazar Kshetri Leikai under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East District, from his residence.

He was involved in extortion activities from Gas agencies, schools, colleges, shopkeepers, and government Institutions, etc., located in the Bishnupur District and Imphal area.

The report added that one four-wheeler was seized from his possession.