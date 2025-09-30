Imphal: Customs officials and airport security men, in a major crackdown on contraband substances, intercepted two passengers bound for New Delhi from the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, on a flight and recovered suspected ganja on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Imphal Custom officials and Central Industrial Security Forces have reportedly intercepted the two passengers while scanning the passengers’ items of luggage at the X scans that detected four packets covered with black-coloured polythene bags inside different suitcases.

Upon further checking, 21.420 kgs of ganja have been recovered from two suitcases. The illegal items were concealed in vacuum-sealed plastic pouches.

The illegal items belonged to Laishram Vikash Singh (20), a resident of Nagamapal Lamabam Leikai, Imphal West district, and Ngangbam Nelson Meitei (20) of Takyel Kolom Leikai Takyel Mapal, Imphal West district.

The arrest and seizures were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023. They were detained for further interrogation and later handed over to the Customs Division, Imphal, for legal action.