Manipur: 2 Sq Km of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed

Imphal: The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the local tribes successfully cleared approximately 2 square kilometres of illegal poppy cultivation in Manipur on Sunday.

The operation was initiated in the villages of SaibolJoupi, TM Dingpi, and T Bollon in Manipur’s Chandel district sharing a border with Myanmar on the south.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A defence wing statement said that the operation taken under the aegis of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) follows extensive awareness programs conducted by the Assam Rifles, aimed at educating local communities about the detrimental effects of poppy cultivation. These initiatives inspired villagers to take a proactive stance against illegal farming, demonstrating their commitment to fostering a safer and healthier environment.

“This collaboration exemplifies the united resolve of both security forces and local communities in addressing the challenges posed by illegal cultivation,” stated an Assam Rifles spokesperson.

The operation not only disrupted the supply chain associated with illicit activities but also paved the way for a more peaceful and progressive future for the region, the statement said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Assam Rifles also expressed appreciation for the active involvement of the villagers, highlighting the growing cooperation between communities and security forces in ensuring development and stability in Northeast India.