Imphal: A combined team of Manipur Police commandos and central security forces unearthed two underground hideouts in southern Kakching district and recovered cache of arms, explosives, including motor shells on Thursday morning.

Based on intelligence inputs from various sources, the joint team consisting of Kakching district police commandos, Mahar Regiment, Border Security Forces, and Assam Rifles conducted the operation from 5 am on Thursday.

The operation, launched at the hill ranges of Wangoo Mameiching and Mongyaiching, busted two hideouts used by the suspected insurgents.

The operation ended at around 8 am.

Though no arrest has been made in the twin operation, a cache of arms, and explosives were recovered.

The recovered articles included one single-barrel rifle, one self-loading rifle with a magazine, a high explosive hand grenade, 2 motor shells, and two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing 600 grams each.

The seized items have been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal formalities.

The police said that a case has been registered in this issue.